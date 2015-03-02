(Corrects date in dateline to March 2 from Feb 27)

March 2 Offshore driller Nabors Industries Ltd reported a quarterly loss, hurt by lower drilling activity amid a slump in global crude prices.

The company posted a net loss of $891.1 million, or $3.08 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $150.6 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11.1 percent to $1.79 billion. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)