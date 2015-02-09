Feb 9 Oilfield services provider C&J Energy Services Inc, which is buying Nabors Industries Ltd's production services unit, said the two companies had agreed to reduce the cash portion of the deal by $250 million to $688 million.

Including stock, the deal was valued at $2.86 billion when it was announced in June. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)