Oct 22 Nabors Industries Ltd posted a
quarterly loss on Tuesday and a decline in adjusted profit as
the oilfield services and drilling company grappled with an
over-supplied North American market for certain services and
older rigs.
Nabors, which owns the world's largest land-drilling rig
fleet as well as pressure-pumping equipment for hydraulic
fracturing, said third-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to
$166 million from $226 million a year before.
But the company said the worst may be behind it. "There is
emerging evidence that most of our drilling operations are
poised for renewed growth over the next couple of years," Chief
Executive Tony Petrello said.
"Our international operations appear to have finally emerged
from a period of protracted weakness while our North American
operations appear to be emerging from their low points."
The company is building 21 new drilling rigs to address the
improving market, and anticipates a $300 million rise in
fourth-quarter capital expenditure as a result.
The outlook for some services was also favorable, though
Petrello echoed others in seeing no clear path to improved
results for fracking equipment -- a market hit by over-supply as
oil producers become more efficient.
Nabors reported a third-quarter net loss of $105.4 million,
or 35 cents per share, compared with a profit of $75.7 million,
or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. The loss reflected a $208
million payment associated with bond redemptions and $34 million
in asset impairments, mostly on U.S.-based services equipment.
Revenue in the quarter fell 5 percent to $1.55 billion.
Pricing power for oilfield services generally has been
undermined by the reduced demand for rigs amid a U.S. natural
gas glut. But shares of Nabors have bounced back with much of
its peers in the past three months, rising 17 percent, compared
with 7 percent for the Philadelphia oil service index.