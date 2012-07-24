July 24 Nabors Industries Ltd, owner of
the world's largest land-drilling rig fleet, reported on Tuesday
a second-quarter net loss but a rise in its adjusted profit that
was weighed down by the volatile North American drilling market.
The company warned last week that it would take a $150
million "ceiling test" charge for the drop in the value of its
interest in natural gas fields. It reported a net loss of $72.8
million, or 25 cents per share, for the second quarter.
Profit excluding items rose to $109.7 million, or 38 cents
per share, from $70.9 million, or 24 cents per share a year ago.
Total revenue rose 19 percent to $1.61 billion.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)