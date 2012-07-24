(Adds CEO quote, comparison with estimates, background)
July 24 Nabors Industries Ltd, owner of
the world's largest land-drilling rig fleet, reported on Tuesday
a second-quarter net loss, but a rise in adjusted profits that
were weighed down by the volatile North American drilling
market.
Chief Executive Tony Petrello said the recent decline in
liquids prices, as with natural gas prices the quarter before,
was constraining spending by its customers, even if Nabors was
sheltered for now by longer-term contracts.
"These spending reductions, combined with the entry of newly
built rigs without term commitments, are resulting in an
increasingly competitive land rig market," Petrello said.
The company's profit excluding items rose to $109.7 million,
or 38 cents per share, from $70.9 million, or 24 cents per share
a year ago. This was in line with estimates that were lowered
after a profit warning last week, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 19 percent to $1.61 billion.
The company also said last week that it would take a $150
million "ceiling test" charge for the drop in the value of its
interest in natural gas fields. So for the second quarter, it
reported a net loss of $72.8 million, or 25 cents per share.
Nabors has been hit by the U.S. surplus of pressure pumping
equipment as drillers pull out of natural gas basins due to low
prices.
Nabors acquired its pressure pumping fleet, the
sixth-largest, through its acquisition of Superior Well Services
in 2010. Larger rivals Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes
Inc face similar challenges, but both topped forecasts
with their quarterly profits.
The Nabors warning last week was accompanied by provisions
for a potential takeover battle, which gave a boost to its
shares. The stock is down 19 percent so far in 2012, compared
with a 2 percent decline in the oil service index.
