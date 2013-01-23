BRIEF-Savanna agrees to be bought by Western Energy Services Corp
* Savanna announces agreement for the acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and unanimously recommends rejection of total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
Jan 23 Nabors Industries Ltd : * Pamplona capital management purchases 8.8 percent in Nabors Industries Ltd
filing * Pamplona says has become increasingly concerned about Nabors underperformance
- filing * Pamplona says intends to have further discussions with management,
shareholders, other parties related to Nabors strategy- filing * Pamplona says has had constructive discussions with Nabors management -
filing
MILAN, March 8 Exxonmobil said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the giant Mozambique gas field of Italian major Eni for about $2.8 billion.