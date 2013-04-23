April 23 Drilling rig contractor Nabors
Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a 32 percent drop in
profit owing to the worst slowdown in U.S. gas-directed drilling
in nearly a decade and a half.
The first quarter profit erosion comes as Nabors is already
feeling pressure from its largest shareholder for performance.
The company, which owns the world's largest onshore rig
fleet, said the near-term outlook looked challenging across all
its markets.
"Although cost issues are beginning to abate
internationally, North American contract renewal and spot rates
remain under pressure across all classes of rigs and all
regions," Chief Executive Tony Petrello said in a statement.
Oilfield service companies have seen their pricing power
undermined as the number of gas-targeted U.S. rigs in operation
hovers over a 14-year low, leaving an oversupply of idle rigs.
The U.S. natural gas glut is putting pressure on some
production companies as well as the companies that serve them,
and investors are now looking for changes in strategy.
Nabors recently agreed with its top shareholder, Pamplona
Capital Management, to add two new directors to its board after
Pamplona bought a 9.3 percent stake in Nabors and put its
strategy under public scrutiny.
Nabors said on Tuesday its net profit from continuing
operations was $97.2 million, or 33 cents per share, compared
with $142.6 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 10 percent to $1.66 billion, slightly above
the Wall Street estimate of $1.64 billion.
The first-quarter profit benefited from a gain on the sale
of securities and a lower effective tax rate, Nabors said.
Nabors closed Tuesday at $15.27 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The stock has handed back the gains made since Pamplona,
backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, said
in January it was "increasingly concerned" about how it was
doing.
The S&P 500 Oil & Gas Drilling index is
effectively unchanged so far in 2013.