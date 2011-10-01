VIENNA Oct 1 The Nabucco pipeline consortium
submitted its bid on Saturday to export sought-after Azeri gas
and said it was the most viable solution for bringing energy
supplies to Europe from the resource-rich Caucasus region.
Nabucco is one of several European pipeline groups vying for
the right to export Azerbaijan's gas in a competition which may
reshape future gas flows to the continent. Its smaller rivals
include the Interconnector Turkey-Greece-Italy (ITGI) and the
Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).
Saturday is the deadline for consortia to submit their
technical and commercial proposals. Azerbaijan is expected to
decide which project to prioritise before the end of 2011.
"We are convinced that Nabucco offers the best way to
transport gas from Azerbaijan and other countries," Nabucco
Managing Director Reinhard Mitschek said in a statement.
"Nabucco is Europe's flagship project for the Southern
Corridor. It is cost-effective and competitive."
He said Nabucco's intergovernmental agreement and project
support deals ensured backing for the pipeline.
Some analysts argue that Nabucco's aim of transporting up to
31 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year is too ambitious and
point to delays in the project timetable as a sign that it will
not get off the ground.
Nabucco is backed by OMV, Germany's RWE , Hungary's
MOL , Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and Romania's
Transgaz , and said on Friday that Germany's Bayerngas
also intends to join.
The European Union supports Nabucco as a means of reducing
the continent's reliance on Russian energy.
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field, which is being
developed by BP , Statoil and Azeri state oil
firm SOCAR, is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of
gas, which European companies hope can supply them for decades.
BP said on Tuesday, days before the deadline for bids, that
it was mulling a fourth option in the form of a pipeline from
Turkey to the Romanian-Hungarian border, amid doubts about the
credibility of the pipeline plans already on the table.
