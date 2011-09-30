* Joining talks to start immediately
* To be finished in 2012 at the latest, says Bayerngas
* Stronger Nabucco could boost standing with gas suppliers
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Germany's Bayerngas intends
to join the Nabucco gas pipeline consortium as a seventh member,
boosting the project's competitiveness in a bid to transport gas
from the Caspian region to Europe, the group said on Friday.
"Nabucco Gas Pipeline International welcomes Bayerngas'
intent on becoming one of the Nabucco shareholders," said the
consortium in a statement on Friday.
"Negotiations with the six current shareholders will begin
immediately to determine the future share split within the
consortium," it added.
The bid by Bayerngas, a gas transport and distribution
company based in Bavarian state capital Munich, will be
discussed at a meeting between the Austrian Economy Minister and
his counterpart in Bavaria later on Friday, the group said.
"We wholeheartedly welcome the Bavarian move ... Germany's
gas demand will rise not least because of its nuclear energy
exit decision and due to falling gas production in Europe,"
Gerhard Roiss, chief executive of Austrian energy company OMV
, said in a statement.
A spokesman for Bayerngas said the talks would be completed
in 2012 at the latest.
Nabucco, which is backed by OMV, Germany's RWE ,
Hungary's MOL , Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and
Romania's Transgaz , aims to transport up to 31
billion cubic metres a year by 2017.
The European Union supports Nabucco as a means of reducing
the continent's reliance on Russian energy.
Three consortia have been invited to submit bids on Oct. 1
to build a pipeline to transport Azeri gas. Nabucco faces
competition from the Interconnector Turkey Greece Italy (ITGI)
and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).
The partners in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field --
Norway's Statoil, Azeri state oil firm Socar and BP --
are said to have grown frustrated, however, that so far there
are no absolute guarantees from transporters that they can
fulfil gas purchase obligations they take on.
BP said last week it also was mulling a pipeline from Turkey
to the Romanian-Hungarian border called South-East Europe
Pipeline (SEEP).
Bayerngas, which is owned by the municipalities of Munich,
Augsburg and others, said it wanted to diversify its sources of
supply, which include Denmark, Britain and Norway, with Caspian
region gas.
It sold 69 billion kilowatt hours of gas last year and
opened offices in Vienna and Berlin.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; additional reporting by
Sylvia Westall in Vienna and Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf,
editing by Jane Baird)