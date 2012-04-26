HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 3 at 1:45 P.M. EST/1845 GMT
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
FRANKFURT, April 26 The Nabucco gas-pipeline project is not under threat by concerns about the project expressed by Hungary's MOL, a spokesman for the consortium planning to build the pipeline said on Thursday.
"The MOL statement has not endangered Nabucco," he said from Vienna. "Financing is safe even without MOL."
MOL has said it was ready to sell its stake if necessary due to concerns it has about the cost and possible lack of gas supplies.
He added that projected costs of 8 billion euros ($10.55 billion) were still a valid estimate.
Regardless of any moves by MOL the consortium was talking to Germany's Bayerngas, which on Wednesday upheld plans to join the project. The consortium was hoping to conclude these discussions successfully, he said.
Gas demand was set to rise in Europe in the future, making the project necessary especially with the need to diversify supply sources, he added.
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said in Brussels that Hungary was an important player in Nabucco, but not the main actor. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Vera Eckert)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE Feb 3 Oil majors and trading houses are set to ship an unprecedented volume of U.S. crude oil to Asia in coming weeks, boosting already high flows to the region due to higher prices from OPEC production cuts.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.