BONN, Germany Oct 13 Europe's Nabucco gas pipeline project could cost up to 14 billion euros, much more than expected, the EU's energy commissioner said on Thursday.

Guenther Oettinger said it was important to push ahead with the plan to secure gas supplies from the Caspian region.

"But Nabucco will cost 10 to 14 billion euros," he said at a companies conference in Bonn.

The planned pipeline was last estimated at a cost of 7.9 billion euros ($10.9 billion), but its consortium has suggested this could change. In May, Nabucco consortium chief Reinhard Mitschek said the pipeline would be 20 percent longer than first planned.

Sources in Turkey have told Reuters the costs for the project could almost double.

The pipeline, which seeks to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas, has been subject to several delays. Shareholder OMV said earlier this week the first gas would only be delivered in 2018, later than previously stated.

Nabucco faces competition, especially for Azeri gas supplies, from two smaller European projects and Gazprom's South Stream pipeline. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; editing by James Jukwey)