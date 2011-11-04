VIENNA Nov 4 Europe's planned Nabucco gas pipeline project is expensive and needs to convince wary investors that they should stump up the cash for it, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Friday.

The European Union-backed plan to bring in up to 31 billion cubic metres of gas a year from the Caspian region has been plagued by delays and concerns about possible rising costs.

The Vienna-based pipeline consortium has estimated that Nabucco could cost around 7.9 billion euros ($10.9 billion) but has said this could change. It is scheduled to transport the first supplies in 2017 or 2018.

"Nabucco is not cheap, the cost factor is 10 billion euros or more," Oettinger told an energy conference in Vienna.

"Is the project bankable? Is there enough external financing?"

Asked later whether this meant Nabucco was too expensive to build, Oettinger said he thought the project could still go ahead.

"But you have to see that for a big project like Nabucco we need a European energy policy which enables investors to see that their investments make sense in the long term."

He said a coordinated industry effort was the way to ensure that banks are willing to put money into Nabucco.

"The debt crisis, which could develop into a financial market crisis or an economic crisis, is certainly no good sign," he said when asked if the state of the credit market could put financing for the project at risk.

"However, I still think that the project can still be assessed as being well-founded and that it therefore can be made bankable," he added.

Nabucco faces rivalry from Gazprom's South Stream gas project and is also competing with two smaller projects to carry gas supplies from Azerbaijan.

Officials from the Interconnector-Turkey-Greece-Italy project (ITGI) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) say their plans are more feasible than Nabucco because they are cheaper and build on existing infrastructure.

Another potential rival could be the South-East Europe Pipeline, a fledgling project BP says it is mulling to transport gas from Azerbaijan to Central Europe.

Nabucco says its strength is its political backing and it has promised to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas supplies significantly.

Its shareholders are Austria's OMV , Germany's RWE , Hungary's MOL , Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz . ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall, editing by Jane Baird)