VIENNA Nov 4 Europe's planned Nabucco gas
pipeline project is expensive and needs to convince wary
investors that they should stump up the cash for it, EU Energy
Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Friday.
The European Union-backed plan to bring in up to 31 billion
cubic metres of gas a year from the Caspian region has been
plagued by delays and concerns about possible rising costs.
The Vienna-based pipeline consortium has estimated that
Nabucco could cost around 7.9 billion euros ($10.9 billion) but
has said this could change. It is scheduled to transport the
first supplies in 2017 or 2018.
"Nabucco is not cheap, the cost factor is 10 billion euros
or more," Oettinger told an energy conference in Vienna.
"Is the project bankable? Is there enough external
financing?"
Asked later whether this meant Nabucco was too expensive to
build, Oettinger said he thought the project could still go
ahead.
"But you have to see that for a big project like Nabucco we
need a European energy policy which enables investors to see
that their investments make sense in the long term."
He said a coordinated industry effort was the way to ensure
that banks are willing to put money into Nabucco.
"The debt crisis, which could develop into a financial
market crisis or an economic crisis, is certainly no good sign,"
he said when asked if the state of the credit market could put
financing for the project at risk.
"However, I still think that the project can still be
assessed as being well-founded and that it therefore can be made
bankable," he added.
Nabucco faces rivalry from Gazprom's South Stream
gas project and is also competing with two smaller projects to
carry gas supplies from Azerbaijan.
Officials from the Interconnector-Turkey-Greece-Italy
project (ITGI) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) say their
plans are more feasible than Nabucco because they are cheaper
and build on existing infrastructure.
Another potential rival could be the South-East Europe
Pipeline, a fledgling project BP says it is mulling to
transport gas from Azerbaijan to Central Europe.
Nabucco says its strength is its political backing and it
has promised to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas
supplies significantly.
Its shareholders are Austria's OMV , Germany's RWE
, Hungary's MOL , Turkey's Botas, BEH of
Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz .
