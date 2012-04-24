BUDAPEST, April 24 Hungarian oil group MOL
has not approved the 2012 budget of Nabucco
International Company (NIC) which is preparing Europe's planned
Nabucco pipeline to ship Caspian natural gas, MOL said in a
statement on Tuesday.
MOL, a partner in Nabucco, has voiced doubts over the
Nabucco project several times in the past 18 months due to the
uncertain costs and gas sources and concerns over the structure
and management of the project, it said.
"MOL Group has indicated towards NIC shareholders, and to
the Hungarian Government that it does not consider the further
financing of Nabucco International Company sustainable and
therefore it did not approve the 2012 annual budget of NIC," it
said.
MOL added that it remained committed to cutting Europe's
supply dependence on Russia, and that it believed "in the South
Corridor-concept, that could eventually also include a
re-considered Nabucco".
The Nabucco consortium is led by Austria's OMV and
includes Germany's RWE, Hungary's MOL, Turkey's Botas,
BEH of Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz.
The 4,000 km Nabucco pipeline project is intended to
transport central Asian gas through Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania
and Hungary into Austria and western Europe.
