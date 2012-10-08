* Shah Deniz II in "very concrete" talks for Nabucco stake
* Austria, OMV say no talk of MOL exit from Nabucco
* Decision on Nabucco vs TAP seen in Q1 2013
VIENNA, Oct 8 The partners in Azerbaijan's Shah
Deniz II gas field are in talks to take a stake in the Nabucco
consortium that is competing to build the first pipeline to
deliver Azeri gas to Europe, Austria's economy and energy
minister said on Monday.
"There are very concrete talks," Reinhold Mitterlehner told
a news conference during talks on the Nabucco West project
between the energy ministers of the countries through which the
pipeline is planned to run and the Nabucco consortium partners.
The Shah Deniz II consortium has already signed a funding
deal with Nabucco's rival, the more southerly Trans-Adriatic
pipeline (TAP), and a Shah Deniz II stake in Nabucco is seen as
vital for the northern route's chances.
The delivery of Azeri gas to Europe, expected to start in
2018 whichever pipeline is chosen, will loosen Russia's grip on
European Union energy supplies.
Relations between the EU and Russia have been strained by an
anti-trust case brought by the European Commission against
Russia's Gazprom, which centres on complaints that the
world's biggest gas company is hindering the flow of gas and
mistreating its customers by linking the price of gas to oil.
Nabucco's six shareholders are Austrian energy group OMV
, Germany's RWE, Hungary's MOL
through its gas pipeline operator FGSZ, Turkey's Botas, BEH of
Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz.
TAP's shareholders are EGL of Switzerland (42.5
percent), Norway's Statoil, (42.5 percent) and E.ON
Ruhrgas of Germany (15 percent).
MOL has said it is ready to sell its stake in Nabucco if
necessary as it has concerns over the project's uncertain costs,
gas supply sources and structure and management.
But Mitterlehner said on Monday that Hungary's political
interest in the project continued, and OMV Chief Executive
Gerhard Roiss said there was no talk of MOL withdrawing. "We
have no sign that MOL wants to exit as a shareholder," he said.
Mitterlehner said a decision on which pipeline to use was
expected from the Shah Deniz II partners - BP, Azeri
state firm SOCAR and Total - in the first quarter of
next year.