VIENNA Oct 8 The partners in Azerbaijan's Shah
Deniz II gas field are in talks to take a stake in the Nabucco
consortium that is competing to build the first pipeline to
deliver Azeri gas to Europe, Austria's economy and energy
minister said on Monday.
"There are very concrete talks," Reinhold Mitterlehner told
a news conference during talks on the Nabucco West project
between the energy ministers of the countries through which the
pipeline is planned to run and the Nabucco consortium partners.
The Shah Deniz II consortium has already signed a funding
deal with Nabucco's rival, the more southerly Trans-Adriatic
pipeline, and a stake in Nabucco is seen as vital for the
northern route's chances.
