RPT-COLUMN-Oil traders back off bets on accelerated rebalancing: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 28 Brent spreads have weakened sharply in recent days as traders become less convinced the oil market will rebalance early in the second quarter.
VIENNA, April 16 The shareholders in the Nabucco West pipeline, which aims to bring Azeri natural gas to Europe, are in talks to add at least one other European company to the project, the consortium's managing director told Reuters in an interview.
"We definitely expect further evolution of the shareholder structure," Reinhard Mitschek said. "I expect one or other European companies will join the consortium. There is no indication any partner will leave."
Gerhard Roiss, chief executive of Nabucco's biggest shareholder OMV, also told Reuters there were interested partners who wished to join.
SINGAPORE, March 1 U.S. crude lost more ground on Wednesday on rising U.S. oil output, although OPEC production cuts continued to offer support.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 Production, capital expenditure and remaining reserves in Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta fell in 2016, a "challenging" year with low oil prices and a wildfire that hurt the industry, according to a provincial report on Tuesday.