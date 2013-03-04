VIENNA, March 4 The Nabucco consortium competing to build a pipeline to bring Azeri gas to Europe has signed a memorandum of understanding with TANAP, the group that will bring the gas through Turkey.

Nabucco said on Monday the two parties had agreed to exchange technical and other strategic information to support the development of their projects.

Nabucco's proposed pipeline would connect to TANAP to bring the gas through Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary to a gas hub in Austria. The rival TAP pipeline would bring the gas from TANAP through Greece, Albania and Italy.