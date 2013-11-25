NEW YORK Nov 25 Nasdaq OMX Group Inc executive Eric Noll, the exchange operator's top internal candidate to replace chief executive Robert Greifeld, is leaving to take a job in private equity, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

A spokesman for Nasdaq declined to comment.

Fox Business Network reported earlier on Monday that Noll, who heads execution services at Nasdaq, was leaving the company. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)