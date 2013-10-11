LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Ukraine's Naftogaz avoided a
technical default at the eleventh hour on Wednesday when it
completed a USD75.8m coupon payment on its 9.5% September 2014
Eurobond just a day before the grace period ended.
The state-owned gas distributor initiated the payment on the
September 30 due date, but part of it was frozen by a London
court in relation to debt Naftogaz contracted more than 15 years
ago with a little known Russian company.
Initially, the events were shrouded in uncertainty and
speculation was in overdrive on whether Naftogaz was going to
default; a serious concern given that the bonds are guaranteed
by an already beleaguered sovereign. The yield on Naftogaz's
2014s shot up more than 100bp to 17.49% on
September 30.
The following day, the company reassured markets that the
payment would be made but on Tuesday an official at the
Ukrainian finance ministry announced that USD21.7m of the coupon
payment had been frozen by a London court.
An official at London's Commercial Court confirmed to IFR
that on that day judge Jeremy Cooke issued an "interim third
party debt order" in a case involving Naftogaz and
Delaware-domiciled Merchant International.
The order, which will remain valid until a November 5
hearing, prevented Bank of New York Mellon, the paying agent on
the Naftogaz Eurobond, to release part of the coupon payment,
equivalent to a sum Merchant International claims it is owed by
the Ukrainian company.
Naftogaz contracted the debt as part of a gas deal it signed
with Gazprom in December 1997, court documents show. According
to the agreement, Naftogaz - known at the time as Ukrgazprom -
agreed to assume debt owed by a Gazprom subsidiary to little
known Russian company Severstudstroy.
A year later, Severstudstroy transferred its contractual
rights against Ukrgazprom to Delaware-incorporated Merchant
International. But after receiving no payment, in 2002 Merchant
International initiated a dispute with Naftogaz, which
eventually landed in a UK court in April 2010 and then
resurfaced last week.
While Naftogaz repeated the USD21.7m payment on Wednesday,
the episode has left a scar on the company's reputation and bond
yield, which was still hovering around 16.2% on Friday.
OVERBLOWN?
Some believe the whole issue is a storm in a teacup. "I do
think the issue is a touch overblown," said David Hauner, an EM
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Another analyst ascribed an even more sinister motive,
saying that the issue was being blown out of proportion by
market participants who benefit from a widening of spreads; by
those with shorts in place on Ukrainian bonds, for example.
But either way, this is a problem of Ukraine's own making,
Hauner said.
"Other issuers such as Turkey and Brazil have proper
systems in place that issuers like Naftogaz do not. It is the
lack of these systems that allows for issues like this to
arise," he said. "If the sovereign credit had been bullet proof
there may not have been this sort of uncertainty."
Alexey Bulgakov, an analyst at Sberbank Investment Research,
suggests that the sovereign itself might decide to step in.
"We see a rather high probability that the Ukrainian
sovereign will offer... holders of the Naftogaz 2014s an
exchange into the straight sovereign issue before the paper's
maturity," Bulgakov wrote in a note to clients.
TENSIONS
The episode comes at a time of growing tensions between
Russia and Ukraine, heightened over the past few months by
Ukraine's determination to sign a free trade agreement with the
European Union instead of joining a Russia-led customs union of
CIS countries.
"The obvious fear/concern is that this is all linked, and
the game plan is to cut Naftogaz out of the gas supply/transit
equation in Ukraine," said Tim Ash, head of EM research
ex-Africa at Standard Bank. "Remember the warnings from Russian
officials in recent weeks over an imminent Ukrainian default...
Is Naftogaz the backdoor means of achieving this, and of trying
to force Ukraine back into the Russian camp?"
Law firm Hogan Lovells is representing Merchant
International in the case. LawrenceGraham is representing
Naftogaz.
Both firms declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for
Naftogaz and a company providing registered agent services for
Merchant International in Delaware.
