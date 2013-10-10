LONDON Oct 10 Merchant International is
pursuing Ukraine's Naftogaz in the English courts over a $21.8
million debt, a source close to the Delaware incorporated firm
said, in a case that raised concerns of a possible default at
the state-owned energy company.
A Kiev finance ministry official said on Tuesday a London
court had frozen part of a $75.8 million eurobond coupon payment
by Naftogaz on behalf of an unnamed third party, forcing the
cash-strapped state to pay twice to avert default by Naftogaz
and any knock-on effect on other sovereign bonds.
Naftogaz, whose bond is fully guaranteed by the Ukrainian
government, paid the delayed coupon on Wednesday to ensure it
reached bondholders before a 10-day grace period expired a day
later.
Analysts say any failure to pay by Oct. 10 would have led to
a default that could eventually have triggered cross-default
provisions on billions of dollars in sovereign debt.
A source close to Merchant, who emphasised the company was
guided only by "commercial considerations", said on Thursday
there had been repeated attempts to try and resolve the dispute,
including direct appeals to the Ukrainian government.
"There is a valid and enforceable English judgment and the
remaining ... debt is $21.8 million. Naftogaz refuses to execute
and pay the judgment voluntarily. Merchant wishes to pursue
lawful means to protect its rights," the source said.
London law firm Hogan Lovells confirmed that it was acting
for Merchant in this dispute but declined to comment on any
details. Legal counsel for Naftogaz declined to comment.
The case hinges on a deal struck in Dec. 1997 between
Naftogaz's predecessor, Ukrgazprom, and Russian oil and gas
company Gazprom, under which Gazprom was to supply
Russian national gas to the Ukrainian company, according to
court documents.
As part of the deal, Ukrgazprom agreed to pay certain debts
of a Gazprom subsidiary, Surgutgazprom, to a Russian company
called Severstudstroy. Under a subsequent deal in Dec. 1998,
Severstudstroy assigned its contractual rights against
Ukrgazprom to Merchant International.
Merchant received no payment and, in Jan. 2002, brought a
claim against Naftogaz in the Kiev Commercial Court. However,
after a series of legal skirmishes, Merchant was unable to
recover the debt in Ukraine because of a 2005 law that suspended
the execution of judgments against energy companies.
It began UK proceedings in April 2010. Under English Common
Law principles claimants can enforce any foreign money judgment
in English courts with a new claim.