LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - Ukraine's state-owned Naftogaz has the
money in its accounts to repay a US$1.67bn bond redemption that
was due on September 30, a company spokesperson told IFR.
Naftogaz "can't say for sure" when the proceeds will be
paid, the spokesperson said, adding that an official statement
is expected later on Wednesday.
Despite missing the payment date, the company is still
within the grace period of repaying the debt, the spokesperson
said.
Ukraine's central bank said on Wednesday that it will sell
foreign currency to help finance the repayment.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)