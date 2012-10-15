NEW DELHI Oct 15 India's Nagarjuna Oil Refinery
Ltd has pushed back the start-up date of its 120,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery to end-2013 or early 2014 from
earlier plans to open by late this year, its Managing Director S
Ramasundaram said on Monday.
"It was hit by a cyclone on Dec. 30," Ramasundaram told
reporters at the Petrotech energy conference.
He added the company plans to double the capacity of the
refinery by early 2016.
Oil trader Trafigura bought a 24 percent stake in the
planned refinery in April, investing up to $130 million and
replacing BP as NOCL's crude supplier.
Nagarjuna's planned plant in southern India will be the
country's third privately owned refinery after Essar Oil
and Reliance Industries' world-leading
complex.
