MOSCOW, April 4 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday held a phone call and expressed "serious concern" over an escalation in the standoff over Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added in a statement that both sides had called for a swift cessation in fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)