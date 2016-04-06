MOSCOW, April 6 Breakaway forces in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region said a ceasefire agreed with Azeri forces on Tuesday largely held overnight.

"Last night, the ceasefire was generally maintained along the contact line," the Nagorno-Karabakh military said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Nick Macfie)