OPEC's war on oil overhang starts to bear fruit
LONDON, April 11 OPEC appears to be slowly winning the battle against a global overhang of crude and oil products as inventories in onshore and floating storage decline.
MOSCOW, April 6 Breakaway forces in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region said a ceasefire agreed with Azeri forces on Tuesday largely held overnight.
"Last night, the ceasefire was generally maintained along the contact line," the Nagorno-Karabakh military said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Nick Macfie)
LONDON, April 11 OPEC appears to be slowly winning the battle against a global overhang of crude and oil products as inventories in onshore and floating storage decline.
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.