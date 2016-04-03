By Hasmik Mkrtchyan
| YEREVAN, April 3
YEREVAN, April 3 Fighting between
Armenian-backed troops and Azerbaijan over the disputed
Nagorno-Karabakh region flared for a second day on Sunday after
clashes killed dozens, drawing international calls for an
immediate ceasefire.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies inside Azerbaijan but is
controlled by ethnic Armenians, has run its own affairs with
heavy military and financial backing from Armenia since a
separatist war ended in 1994.
But the situation along the tense "contact line" has
deteriorated in past weeks and a fresh eruption of violence on
Saturday left multiple dead on both sides.
The Nagorno-Karabakh military said its troops were attacked
by Azeri forces at 0600 (0200 GMT) on Sunday morning.
"The enemy continued aggressive military action, using
rocket artillery and armoured vehicles," the military said in a
statement. "The army is taking necessary measures to suppress
the enemy's aggressive attack offensive."
The Armenian-backed side and Azerbaijan have both reported
civilian casualties and accused each other of violating the 1994
ceasefire, a sign that the two-decade-old conflict which has
left some 30,000 people dead is far from a peaceful resolution.
Azerbaijan's ambassador to Moscow said Baku was willing to
discuss a compromise with Yerevan once Armenian troops ended an
occupation of what he said was 21 percent of his country's
territory.
"For 22 years there have been attempts for a peaceful
resolution to this conflict. How many are possible? We are ready
for a peaceful resolution to this issue, but if the peaceful
route is not chosen, then we will take the military route,"
Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu told the Govorit Moscow radio
station.
Crisscrossed with pipelines and sandwiched between the
Caspian and Black seas, stability in the southern Caucasus is a
major strategic objective for Azerbaijan and other large oil and
gas producers in the region.
World top oil producer Russia - which maintains a garrison
of troops, jets and attack helicopters in northern Armenia - has
been a key mediator in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and moved
on Saturday to suppress the renewed violence.
President Vladimir Putin urged the warring sides to
immediately observe the ceasefire while Russia's foreign and
defence ministers talked by phone with their Armenian and Azeri
counterparts.
The Azeri presidential press service said Turkey, the other
major power along with Russia in the region, had voiced support
for Baku's actions, Russia's RIA news agency reported.
The United Nations said it was concerned about the reported
use of heavy weapons in the conflict and civilian casualties.
"The Secretary-General urges all relevant parties to put an
immediate end to the fighting, fully respect the ceasefire
agreement and take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation," a
U.N. spokesman said in a statement late on Saturday.
(Additonal reporting and writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)