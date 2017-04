ANKARA, April 5 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Tuesday condemned what he said were Armenian attacks in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region and said Turkey would continue to stand by Azerbaijan in the conflict.

Sixteen Azeri servicemen have been killed in fighting around the Armenian-backed breakaway region in the past two days, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday, as a flare-up of a decades-old conflict shows no sign of abating. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)