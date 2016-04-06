ANKARA, April 6 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he hoped Armenia would respond to Azerbaijan's efforts to end the current crisis over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In a speech broadcast live, Erdogan also said if any party was taking sides in the conflict it was Russia, responding to a charge he said Moscow made that Turkey was siding with Azerbaijan. Turkey has vowed to stand by Azerbaijan, with which it shares close linguistic and ethnic ties.

Dozens of people have been killed since April 2 when Azeri and Armenian-backed forces clashed over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on Tuesday. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)