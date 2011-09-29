PORT LOUIS, Sept 29 Mauritian luxury hotel group
Naiade Resorts said it edged into profit in the year
ended June 30 as the Indian Ocean island nation's tourist
industry picked up, although it cautioned that the outlook
remained tough.
The group, which also has hotels in the Maldives and
Reunion, posted a pretax profit of 45 million Mauritian rupees
($1.55 million). The last time the company recorded a profit was
in the financial year ending December 2007.
"The present environment continues to remain extremely
challenging due to the continuing global economic crisis,
particularly in Europe," Naiade said in a statement.
Naiade posted earnings per share of 0.07 rupees.
The company is looking to increasingly tap new markets
including China, Korea and India to wean itself off a heavy
dependence on European markets.
($1=29.100 Mauritian rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Richard Lough, Greg
Mahlich)