PORT LOUIS, Sept 29 Mauritian luxury hotel group Naiade Resorts said it edged into profit in the year ended June 30 as the Indian Ocean island nation's tourist industry picked up, although it cautioned that the outlook remained tough.

The group, which also has hotels in the Maldives and Reunion, posted a pretax profit of 45 million Mauritian rupees ($1.55 million). The last time the company recorded a profit was in the financial year ending December 2007.

"The present environment continues to remain extremely challenging due to the continuing global economic crisis, particularly in Europe," Naiade said in a statement.

Naiade posted earnings per share of 0.07 rupees.

The company is looking to increasingly tap new markets including China, Korea and India to wean itself off a heavy dependence on European markets. ($1=29.100 Mauritian rupees)