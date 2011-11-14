(Corrects to remove extraneous word 'profit' from headline)

By Jean Paul Arouff

PORT LOUIS Nov 14 Mauritian luxury hotel group Naiade Resorts said bookings looked encouraging in spite of the euro zone's debt crisis, when posting a first quarter loss of 140 million rupees ($4.8 million).

Naiade, which also owns resorts in Maldives and Reunion, said on Monday its loss per share shrunk to 1.06 rupees from 2.20 rupees in the 2010 period. The euro zone is a key source market for the Indian Ocean island's tourism sector.

"The present environment remains challenging given the continued global economic crisis and more particularly the euro zone situation which has created a climate of uncertainty," the company said. "We are however encouraged by the reservations on the books which are higher than last year," it said.

Tourism is a major source of foreign exchange for Mauritius, famed for its white sandy beaches and luxury spas that cater for the top end of the leisure market. ($1 = 29.050 Mauritius rupees)