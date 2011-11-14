NFL-Super Bowl sets gambling record at Nevada sports books
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
(Corrects to remove extraneous word 'profit' from headline)
By Jean Paul Arouff
PORT LOUIS Nov 14 Mauritian luxury hotel group Naiade Resorts said bookings looked encouraging in spite of the euro zone's debt crisis, when posting a first quarter loss of 140 million rupees ($4.8 million).
Naiade, which also owns resorts in Maldives and Reunion, said on Monday its loss per share shrunk to 1.06 rupees from 2.20 rupees in the 2010 period. The euro zone is a key source market for the Indian Ocean island's tourism sector.
"The present environment remains challenging given the continued global economic crisis and more particularly the euro zone situation which has created a climate of uncertainty," the company said. "We are however encouraged by the reservations on the books which are higher than last year," it said.
Tourism is a major source of foreign exchange for Mauritius, famed for its white sandy beaches and luxury spas that cater for the top end of the leisure market. ($1 = 29.050 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i