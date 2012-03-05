* Plans listing to raise profile and boost domestic sales
* Is China's 10th-biggest sportswear brand
* Sales expected to rise to 3.4 bln yuan in 2015-source
* China sportswear makers see margins down, inventories up
(Adds details from IPO manager's report)
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, March 5 China's Naibu is set to
be the first homegrown sportswear brand to list in London when
it raises up to 50 million pounds ($79.28 million) in an IPO
planned for April, sources close to the company said.
Naibu Global International Co Ltd's IPO on the Alternative
Investment Market (AIM) would fund its domestic expansion and
also help raise its international profile, the sources said on
Monday.
"While they are not looking to establish themselves
internationally yet in terms of their brands, they do want to
build the international profile with a longer-term perspective
in mind," said one of the sources. The sources requested
anonymity as they are not authorised to talk to the media.
Naibu, whose orange-coloured product logo appears similar to
the Nike swoosh, plans to use the proceeds to build factories in
central and western China as it seeks to expand its sales of
Naibu-branded sports shoes, clothing and accessories in
lower-tier cities, a company spokesman said.
Founded by Chinese businessman Huoyan Lin in southeastern
province of Fujian in 2002, the company has become China's
10th-largest sportswear brand, it said on its web site
(www.naibu.com).
'Nai' in Chinese means tenacity, persistence and endurance,
while 'Bu' means pace and method, according to the web site.
The company employs about 2,000 staff at its factories and
has nearly 3,000 Naibu stores across 21 provinces in China.
Naibu's management is currently doing a roadshow in London,
the spokesman said, but declined to comment on the listing
details.
Naibu would likely have a total market value of 110 million
pounds after the IPO, with free float under 50 percent of the
company's total share capital, one of the another sources said.
British newspaper Sunday Times first reported on
the IPO. It said that the Chinese maker of leisure wear and
trainers hopes to raise 50 million pounds when it floats on AIM,
London's junior market, in the coming months.
TOUGH SPORTSWEAR MARKET
The Chinese sportswear market is fast-growing but highly
competitive.
After years of breakneck expansion, local brands such as Li
Ning and China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd are grappling
with shrinking margins, slowing sales growth and mounting
inventories of outdated products.
While the Chinese brands struggle, Nike Inc and
Adidas, armed with heavy investments in research and
development, plus marketing expertise, are gaining market share
in the world's second-largest economy.
Naibu operates eight shoe production lines in its two
facilities in Fujian with a total annual production capacity of
about 6.15 million pairs of shoes, it said.
Naibu expects its sales to increase to about 1.4 billion
yuan in 2011 from about 600 million yuan in 2008, one of the
sources said. Sales are expected to rise to 3.4 billion yuan in
2015, the source added.
According to a research report by investment bank Daniel
Stewart & Company, which is managing Naibu's London IPO, Naibu's
after-tax profit would increase to 546.5 million yuan ($86.77
million) in 2015, from an estimated 234 million yuan in 2011 and
226 million yuan in 2010.
Daniel Stewart was not immediately available for comment.
In the sportswear industry's battle for China's booming
consumer market, the situation is bad and getting worse for the
homegrown retailers.
China's fashion apparel market, dominated by
sportswear brands and local casual clothing brands, is expected
to triple in size to more than 1.3 trillion yuan ($201.3
billion) in the next 10 years, Boston Consulting Group said in a
report.
Raising the stakes further, foreign companies are
accelerating their expansion into the country's smaller cities,
the traditional stronghold of local brands, with products
specifically tailored to target consumers in those cities.
NAIBU'S STRATEGY
Naibu said on its web site its products mainly target
students 12 years old and above and it plans to open stores in
another four provinces in China.
Its strategy is not to compete head-on with international
sports brands but to have a greater focus on second- or
third-tier cities, Daniel Stewart said in the report.
In 2011, shoes accounted for 56 percent of its sales, with
clothing at 41 percent and Naibu-branded accessories making up
the rest, Naibu said.
Northern China accounted for 27 percent of Naibu's 2010
sales, while eastern China made up 24 percent, the Daniel
Stewart report said.
($1 = 0.6307 British pounds)
($1 = 6.2982 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Charlie Zhu and Muralikumar Anantharaman)