LAGOS, Sept 22 Nigeria naira slipped
0.27 percent on Monday amid a shortage of dollars on the
interbank market, as higher demand coupled with declining global
oil prices raised doubts about the central bank's ability to
support the local currency.
The naira closed at 163.85 to the dollar, below the
three-month low of 163.45 naira it touched a week ago. The naira
closed at 163.40 on Friday.
"Dollar demand from politicians holding their assets in hard
currency ahead of elections next year has increased pressure on
the local currency," one dealer said.
The central bank was selling dollars directly on the
interbank market to try to prop up the currency, which has shed
almost 3.5 percent this year, for most of last week.
On Monday, the local unit of Royal Dutch Shell sold
an undisclosed amount of dollars to some lenders, which was not
enough to support the naira.
The naira has "depreciated substantially" on the interbank
market in the past two months, Central Bank Governor Godwin
Emefiele noted during last Friday's interest-rate-setting
meeting, citing risks from declines in global oil prices and
domestic production.
Brent crude oil fell below $98 a barrel on Monday, dropping
for the third session in four, as sluggish demand and ample
supplies outweighed expectations of a cut in oil output from the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Dealers expect dollar sales by multinational oil companies
as they meet their month-end domestic obligations to provide
some support for the naira in the days ahead.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha,
Larry King)