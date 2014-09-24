LAGOS, Sept 24 Nigeria's naira hit a two-week
closing high of 162.65 against the dollar on Wednesday, after
the central bank sold greenbacks directly to lenders to prop up
the local currency, dealers said.
The local unit closed 0.76 percent firmer on the day, a
level last seen on Sept. 9, compared with the previous day's
close of 163.90 naira. Dealers said the central bank sold an
undisclosed amount of dollars to the interbank market.
The naira has been falling for the past two weeks, weakened
by the impact of the decline in global oil prices and
low offshore inflows into the debt and equity markets, dealers
said.
Currency traders said Italy's Eni sold $18 million
on Wednesday while France's Total sold $128 million on
Tuesday, as part of their month-end dollar sales, which helped
lift the naira.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)