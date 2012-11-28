BRIEF-AIA Group CEO says seeing strong growth in 2017
* Has seen excellent growth from domestic customers in Hong Kong, share of sales to Chinese visitors small
TOKYO Nov 29 Japanese electric furnace steelmaker Nakayama Steel Works will seek waivers on some 60 billion yen ($733 million)of its debts from more than 40 banks, as it seeks a credit-led turnaround of its business, the Nikkei paper reported on Thursday.
The loss-making steelmaker will also seek aid from a government-backed fund, the Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corp of Japan, and top shareholder Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp is considering investing additional capital, the paper said without citing sources. ($1 = 81.8250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)
* Has seen excellent growth from domestic customers in Hong Kong, share of sales to Chinese visitors small
* FY net profit 762.5 million baht versus 253.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 24 The People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd said on Friday its vice-chairman and president Wang Yincheng was under investigation for suspected "serious disciplinary violations".