DUBAI, April 20 Dubai property developer Nakheel
reported an 8 percent rise in its first-quarter
profit on Wednesday.
Nakheel made a profit of 1.47 billion dirham ($400.26
million) in the three months to March 31, up from 1.35 billion
dirhams a year earlier, it said in a statement.
The company did not state its revenue or reveal other
financial details but said the profit rise was mainly due to it
handing over 536 completed units and its "retail, residential
leasing and hospitality businesses all showing a strong
performance".
The Dubai real estate market has softened since late 2014
after a three-year boom fed by an influx of cash from
politically unstable Arab nations. Residential prices were down
10 percent in the first three months of 2016 compared with the
same period last year, consultants JLL said on Tuesday.
Despite this, Dubai developers are pressing ahead with their
construction plans. Nakheel is seeking 5 billion dirhams from
banks to fund its projects, in its first attempt to raise
sizeable debt since it was forced into a $16 billion debt
restructuring at the turn of the decade.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Greg Mahlich)