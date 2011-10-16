* Nakheel to approach capital markets for first time in two
years
* Funds to be used for new projects, mall expansion
* Developer now owned by Dubai government
DUBAI, Oct 16 Dubai's Nakheel , has
approached banks for a $200 million financing, in its first
attempt to tap capital markets in over two years, and about a
month after it completed a complex restructuring of its massive
debt pile.
"Nakheel is approaching banks and discussions with them are
progressing well," a Nakheel spokesman said on Sunday.
The indebted developer is now wholly-owned by the Dubai
government as part of its former parent Dubai World's
debt restructuring.
The developer, which overstretched itself building islands
in the shape of palms and other ambitious projects, will use the
funds for new projects that include the expansion of the Dragon
Mart mall, one of its retail assets.
This is the first time that the developer would seek to
raise fresh financing since 2009, when a property market
collapse forced Nakheel to restructure its $ 16 billion debt.
Dubai has already given as much as $8.71 billion to the
developer. The company announced in August that it completed the
restructuring and would soon deliver pending projects and pay
investors.
Dubai's property boom ended in 2008, with home prices
plunging by about 60 percent forcing many developers to abandon
projects.
Some of Nakheel's ambitious projects like Palm Jebel Ali,
another palm-shaped island stretching into the sea, is yet to be
complete.
Nakheel's Chairman Ali Rashid Lootah said its full year
profit should be in-line with its 2010 results, bolstered by its
leasing and retail businesses.
The indebted developer issued $1.03 billion under the first
tranche of the $1.31 billion sukuk earlier this year to trade
creditors.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon)