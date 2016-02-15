DUBAI Feb 15 Dubai property developer Nakheel
is seeking to borrow 5 billion dirhams ($1.4 billion)
from banks, sources aware of the matter said, in what would be
its first attempt to raise sizeable debts since it almost
collapsed at the turn of the decade.
Nakheel, at the centre of a debt crisis in Dubai in 2009
after a crash in real estate prices, is in talks with a small
group of banks regarding the financing, the sources said, adding
talks were at a preliminary stage.
The state-owned developer, whose flagship Palm Jumeirah
project ranks as the world's biggest man-made island, has asked
banks to provide it with prospective pricing if it borrowed for
eight- to 10-year terms, said two of the sources, who declined
to be identified as the information is private.
The company declined to comment on the loan talks.
Nakheel will use the funds for construction projects, one of
the sources said.
Nakheel, like many corporations and financial institutions
in the Gulf, is looking to tap debt markets as the cost of
borrowing in the Gulf is expected to move higher in coming
months, due to declining banking sector liquidity and rising
U.S. interest rates.
Nakheel was one of the developers worst hit by Dubai's real
estate crash at the turn of the decade. A drawn-out process led
to it restructure debt worth nearly $16 billion.
The property sector has since rebounded and Nakheel paid off
its pre-crisis bank debt four years ahead of schedule. Property
prices in Dubai were among the fastest-rising in the world in
the 18 months to June 2014, although prices have softened since
then.
In response to a question from Reuters, a spokeswoman for
Nakheel said the company already had sufficient capital to cover
the repayment of its 4.4 billion dirhams sukuk maturing in
August 2016.
The company is planning to develop 10 new hotels across
Dubai and on Monday signed a joint venture agreement with
Spain's RIU Hotels to open a hotel at Nakheel's Deira Islands
master development. The mixed-use development will add 40
kilometres to Dubai's coastline.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
