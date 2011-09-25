DUBAI, Sept 25 A special tribunal set up to hear
disputes over Dubai World's debt restructuring may
not hear cases against former unit Nakheel after the
government took over the troubled property developer in August.
A directive released by the special tribunal said "issues as
to the jurisdiction of the tribunal may arise in proceedings
brought by or against Nakheel and those of its subsidiaries and
affiliated that have ceased to be subsidiaries of Dubai World".
The directive, issued on Thursday by the tribunal's chairman
Sir Anthony Evans, said the court would continue to exercise
jurisdiction in proceedings that commenced before Aug. 23.
The question of jurisdiction for claimants that have not yet
been heard before the tribunal will be determined based on the
applications received.
Nakheel, which was taken over by the Dubai government as
part of the Dubai World restructuring plan, became embroiled in
a number of legal battles as it struggled to finish a $16
billion restructuring, including a lawsuit by its former chief
executive for $3.7 million.
It fought back with a series of claims against owners of
islands on its World islands development, including one lawsuit
against Kleindienst Properties which demands almost $200 million
in unpaid installments and delay fees, according to a filing
with the special tribunal.
A flurry of cases were filed in the special tribunal before
Nakheel was taken over by the government amid concerns that
future claims would be heard by local Dubai courts that do not
abide by British Common Law.
