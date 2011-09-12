DUBAI, Sept 12 Dubai developer Nakheel
, which completed a complex debt restructuring last
month, wrote off up to 78.6 billion dirhams ($21.4 billion) of
its real estate assets due to a property crisis in the emirate,
according to a bond prospectus.
Nakheel, which overstretched itself building islands in the
shape of palms and other ambitious projects, incurred
impairments of 73.8 billion dirhams in 2009, primarily related
to the carrying value of assets and capital work in progress.
It wrote off 4.44 billion dirhams in 2008 and 301.4 million
dirhams in the first half of last year, the prospectus showed.
The prospectus for the Islamic bond was issued last month.
Dubai's property boom ended in 2008, with home prices
plunging by about 60 percent, forcing many developers to abandon
projects.
Some of Nakheel's ambitious projects such as Palm Jebel Ali,
another series of palm-shaped man-made island stretching into
the Gulf, are yet to be complete.
Dubai has already given as much as $8.71 billion to the
developer.
The company, which was previously the property arm of Dubai
World [DBWLD.UL}, will now be controlled by the Dubai government
along with another debt ridden property firm Limitless, that is
restructuring a $1.2 billion loan of its own.
The developer is restructuring a total of $16.06 billion in
debt, including $8.71 billion of government debt which is to be
converted into equity.
The remaining amount is owed to trade creditors and banks.
The company plans to issue a 4.8 billion dirham Islamic bond to
trade creditors as part of the restructuring.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Praveen Menon; Editing by David
Cowell)