DOHA Oct 12 Ship owner Qatar Gas Transport Co
(Nakilat) said a decision on whether to convert 45 of
its largest tankers to burn natural gas instead of oil
"continues to be under consideration" but would not impact the
company financially in any event.
The company is about to approve a $1 billion overhaul of the
tankers, prompted by an unexpected fall in natural gas prices
compared with the price of oil in recent years, senior industry
sources told Reuters last week .
The work will take place between 2012 and 2015, the sources
added. The tankers are designed to transport liquefied natural
gas (LNG).
"The decision on whether or not to refit the LNG fleet with
engine capabilities to burn LNG fuels is an issue that has been
and continues to be under consideration by Nakilat's
charterers," the company said in a statement posted on the
bourse website.
"To date the charterers have carried out a study addressing
the availability of reliable technology and of the economics
associated with using LNG fuel versus bunker fuel in the
operation of the LNG vessels.
"If a decision is made to proceed with the refitting of some
of the vessels, the charterers of those vessels will bear the
full cost of this refit, with no financial impact to Nakilat,"
the statement said.
Hire rates on LNG tankers have more than tripled to $115,000
per day compared with last year due to scarce availability.
Sources say Qatar's plan to replace idle tonnage by hiring new
vessels will exacerbate shortages and drive rental rates yet
higher.
Shipping brokers and analysts also say the refit program and
consequent idling of Qatari tonnage will push day-rates on LNG
carriers even higher.
Several sources in Europe and the United States confirmed
that LNG producer Qatargas was quietly looking to charter
tankers in the second half of 2012, when refit work is expected
to commence.
