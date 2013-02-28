UPDATE 1-CERAWEEK-Foreign buyers eye U.S. pipeline investments in hunt for steady yields
* Trump's promised policies could stir buying (Adds more details about tax considerations, paragraph 12)
BHUBANESWAR, India Feb 28 India's state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) sold 10,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $203 per tonne premium to the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, two company sources said on Thursday.
The metal will be shipped to the Switzerland-based buyer in four batches of 2,500 tonnes each from March to June, sources who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $226 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a CIF basis to a Switzerland-based buyer on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Anand Basu)
PARIS, March 9 Swiss-French cement maker LafargeHolcim should think twice about supplying cement for the wall U.S. President Donald Trump plans to build on the border with Mexico, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Thursday.
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.