BHUBANESHWAR, India Dec 17 India's state-run National Aluminium Co or NALCO has offered a discount of 2,000 rupees ($37.9) per tonne across all products in the domestic market.

It raised prices by 2,500 rupees a tonne early this month.

The move was prompted by changes in London Metal Exchange (LME) rates, Ansuman Das, commercial director at NALCO, told Reuters on Saturday.

The company has not revised the basic prices but has only offered a discount effective Friday until Dec. 31, he said.

($1 = 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by John Stonestreet)