BHUBANESHWAR, India Dec 17 India's
state-run National Aluminium Co or NALCO has offered a
discount of 2,000 rupees ($37.9) per tonne across all products
in the domestic market.
It raised prices by 2,500 rupees a tonne early this month.
The move was prompted by changes in London Metal Exchange
(LME) rates, Ansuman Das, commercial director at NALCO, told
Reuters on Saturday.
The company has not revised the basic prices but has only
offered a discount effective Friday until Dec. 31, he said.
($1 = 52.7 rupees)
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by John Stonestreet)