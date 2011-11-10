BRUSSELS Nov 9 U.S. cleaning and pest control services company Ecolab won EU approval on Wednesday to acquire water treatment services company Nalco Holding for $5.4 billion in its largest deal.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based Ecolab, whose services range from cleaning glassware to disinfecting operating tables, said the deal would give it a 20 percent global exposure to the food service business and a 17 percent exposure to the food and energy markets.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)