BHUBANESWAR, India, Sept 2 Indian state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) has raised aluminium prices by 2,000 rupees per tonne ($43.6) across all products, Chairman and Managing Director B.L.Bagra said on Friday.

The price revision was effected in line with the increase in LME prices, he said.

"Last two days the metal price is recovering. We feel that next two to three months it will range between $2,300-2,500 per tonne. Yesterday it was $2,400," Bagra told Reuters.

The basic price of standard aluminium ingots after the latest revision has been increased to 139,700 rupees per tonne.

Nalco had last raised aluminium prices by 5,000 rupees at the start of August. ($1=45.90 rupees) (Reporting by Jatindra Dash)