Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
BHUBANESWAR May 22 Indian state-run metals maker National Aluminium Co Ltd has issued a tender to export 10,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots.
The last date for submission of bids is May 28, the company said in a posting on its website late on Monday.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last week sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at nearly $162 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis to a European trader. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Deepak Sharma)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
