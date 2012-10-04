UPDATE 1-First stab at acquisition by Australia's South32 hits competition hurdle
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
BHUBANESWAR Oct 4 India's state-run National Aluminium Co (NALCO) has sold 3,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at $242 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, two company sources said on Thursday.
The metal will be shipped to the Singapore-based buyer in six batches of 500 tonnes each from November to April.
NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots at close to $223 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on CIF basis to a European buyer in July. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.
LONDON, Feb 23 British car production rose by an annual 7.5 percent in January to hit its highest since 2008, as strong demand for exports compensated for a decline in demand at home, an industry body said on Thursday.