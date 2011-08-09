UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
Aug 9 Canada's NAL Energy Corp quarterly profit rose, helped by higher crude prices, but expects 2011 output at the low end of its forecast as production was dragged by wet weather conditions in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
The oil and gas company's April-June profit rose to C$33.3 million, from C$23.4 million last year.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company's revenue rose 6 percent to C$129.3 million.
U.S. crude oil prices CLc1 soared 32 percent to average $103.49 a barrel in the quarter.
However, the company's fund from operations fell to 41 Canadian cents a share, from 43 Canadian cents a share, last year, hurt by lower production.
Second-quarter production fell 8 percent to 26,758 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
NAL's expects 2011 production at low end of its forecast range of 28,500-29,500 boe/d. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.