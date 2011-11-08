(Follows alerts)
Nov 8 Canada's NAL Energy Corp reported
higher quarterly funds from operations (FFO), helped by
increased oil volumes and better production results at its
Alberta and British Columbia projects.
Third-quarter funds from operations rose to C$64.7 million,
or 40 Canadian cents a share, from C$59.7 million, or 38
Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Net income rose about 32 percent to C$11 million, while
revenue was up 11 percent to C$130.4 million.
NAL forecast full-year capital expenditures at about C$240
million and said it expects to exit production in 2011 with
about 29,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Shares of the company closed at C$9.31 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
