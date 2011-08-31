GLOBAL MARKET-Wall St rises on earnings despite oil price pressure, dollar climbs
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street
Aug 31 NAL Energy Corp said it has extinguished a fire that damaged an oil battery at one of its facilities in Saskatchewan and expects its oil production to be hurt by 1 percent due to the incident.
The oil and gas producer is investigating the cause of the fire, although it suspects the fire was the result of a lightning strike from a storm in the area on Monday evening.
Calgary, Alberta-based NAL expects to lose about 300 barrels per day in production, until operations are restored at the facility. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
PARIS/MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler vehicles were allowed to skip key tests for illegal engine software during Italy's main emissions-cheating investigation in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, according to the transport ministry's own report.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Volkswagen Group of America on Tuesday announced a U.S. subsidiary that will manage $2 billion in investments in zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and awareness programs over a decade as part of a court settlement on its excess diesel emissions.