Aug 31 NAL Energy Corp said it has extinguished a fire that damaged an oil battery at one of its facilities in Saskatchewan and expects its oil production to be hurt by 1 percent due to the incident.

The oil and gas producer is investigating the cause of the fire, although it suspects the fire was the result of a lightning strike from a storm in the area on Monday evening.

Calgary, Alberta-based NAL expects to lose about 300 barrels per day in production, until operations are restored at the facility. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)