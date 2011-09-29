* NAMA offloads loans on top London hotels to Barclay brothers

* CEO says investors wary of economic, fiscal uncertainty

* NAMA to test staple financing plan, focus on loan sales (Adds details, quotes)

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Sept 29 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" completed its largest sale of assets to date on Thursday by offloading loans backed by three luxury London hotels, but said significant economic and fiscal obstacles stood in the way of future deals.

Created to purge Irish banks of risky property loans, the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is one of the world's biggest property groups, having shelled out almost 31 billion euros on loans valued at over 72 billion at the height of Ireland's property boom.

NAMA said on Thursday it sold loans attached to the five-star Claridges, Connaught and Berkeley Hotels to billionaire private investors and newspaper owners David and Frederick Barclay for more than 800 million euros.

The agency had already sold 4.6 billion euros of assets.

Despite saying there was strong interest, mainly from foreign investors, in Irish commercial property, NAMA's chief executive warned there were hurdles in the way of further deals.

"An inflow of capital from abroad will be necessary and welcome but, even in the case of foreign investors, there are significant obstacles to attracting investment at present, not least the current economic and fiscal uncertainty associated with Ireland," Brendan McDonagh said in a speech.

"The outlook for Ireland is improving but it is interwoven with the ongoing euro crisis and the limited availability of international bank funding," McDonagh said, reiterating that uncertainty over new commercial rent laws was also holding back potential investors.

Investment properties accounted for over half of the assets on NAMA's books by the end of last year and McDonagh said the agency would offer its first staple financing package in the next two weeks to try and kickstart commercial property sales.

McDonagh said the plan would involve a buyer with a satisfactory track record and background paying up to 25 or 30 percent of the asset purchase price up front with the remainder being paid to NAMA over an agreed number of years.

With commercial property prices down an average 63 percent from their peak and residential prices 43 percent lower, NAMA is keen to generate sales and announced on Wednesday that it would offer homeowners mortgages with protection against price falls later this year.

"RECOVERY STORY"

McDonagh, who confirmed that the discount NAMA will pay for its full compliment of loans will remain at 58 percent after it acquires a final group worth 1.9 billion, added that loan sales would form a major part of its strategy in the future.

NAMA had launched a tender process to select a panel of loan sale advisors in Europe and the United States to assist the agency to sell acquired loans linked to assets in those markets.

After the yield on 10-year Irish government bonds dipped below 8 percent for the first time since November 2010 on Wednesday, McDonagh also said international investors were looking to Ireland as a recovery story.

"The absence of international investors in Irish property over the last 10 years and the impact of Ireland's admission into the arms of the (EU/IMF) troika does mean that Ireland does not figure high on their investment radar," McDonagh said.

"..International investors look to Ireland as a recovery story where they believe there may be value and opportunity - the recent improvement in Irish bond yields ...differentiates Ireland from the other peripheral (euro zone) nations." (Additional reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton, John Stonestreet)