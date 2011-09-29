(Corrects to show Barclays' control Maybourne Finance Ltd, not
Maybourne Hotel Group)
DUBLIN, Sept 29 Ireland's state-run "bad bank"
has sold loans backed by three of London's top hotels for more
than 800 million euros ($1 billion) in its largest asset sale to
date.
Loans backed by the luxury five-star Claridges, Connaught
and Berkeley Hotels were sold to billionaire private investors
David and Frederick Barclays' Maybourne Finance Ltd company, the
National Asset Management agency said on Thursday.
The loans were provided to the Maybourne Hotel Group by two
Irish banks in 2005 to fund the acquisition of the hotels. NAMA
acquired the loans last year.
The sale price covered the original loan plus interest, NAMA
said. The agency added that it expects the discount it will pay
for the full 74 billion euro of loans to remain at 58 percent
after it acquires the final group worth 1.9 billion in the
coming weeks.
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
