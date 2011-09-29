(Corrects to show Barclays' control Maybourne Finance Ltd, not Maybourne Hotel Group)

DUBLIN, Sept 29 Ireland's state-run "bad bank" has sold loans backed by three of London's top hotels for more than 800 million euros ($1 billion) in its largest asset sale to date.

Loans backed by the luxury five-star Claridges, Connaught and Berkeley Hotels were sold to billionaire private investors David and Frederick Barclays' Maybourne Finance Ltd company, the National Asset Management agency said on Thursday.

The loans were provided to the Maybourne Hotel Group by two Irish banks in 2005 to fund the acquisition of the hotels. NAMA acquired the loans last year.

The sale price covered the original loan plus interest, NAMA said. The agency added that it expects the discount it will pay for the full 74 billion euro of loans to remain at 58 percent after it acquires the final group worth 1.9 billion in the coming weeks. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)